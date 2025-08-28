Mark Briscoe Welcomes Baby Boy, Demands TNT Title Match

Mark Briscoe wasn’t present at the August 27, episode of AEW Collision, but he had a very good reason to miss the show. In a pre-taped segment that aired during Wednesday’s show, cameras caught up with Briscoe at his family’s farm. The former ROH World Champion explained that he missed the show to be home for the birth of his new son, Mack.

“The reason I ain’t there is ’cause we just welcomed a new Briscoe into the world. Meet baby Mack, y’all!”

Mark Briscoe introduces MACK BRISCOE… baby #9.



Then challenges Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship during this 2300 Arena residency, LFG.pic.twitter.com/mOZ7CiISqt — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) August 28, 2025

While Briscoe was elated at this newest member of the family, his attention quickly turned back to wrestling, specifically calling out Kyle Fletcher. He issued a direct challenge for the TNT Championship, making it clear he’s ready to fight when AEW comes to Philadelphia.

AEW will be running events at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia through to September 11, giving Briscoe time to prepare for the Fletcher match. It remains to be seen what the TNT Champion’s response will be, but Mark Briscoe is keeping a close eye on the gold.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Briscoe and his wife on the latest edition to their family.