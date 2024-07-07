Marko Stunt Answers Jack Perry’s Open Challenge on AEW Collision

Marko Stunt made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling this week as the unlikely challenger to AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry.

On the July 6, edition of AEW Collision, Perry put his title on the line in an open challenge. The Elite member certainly didn’t expect his challenge to be answered by Stunt, who previously teamed with Perry (who competed as Jungle Boy) and Killswitch (then known as Luchasaurus) in Jurassic Express.

Former best friend & Jurassic Express team mate MARKO STUNT has answered the challenge!



Former best friend & Jurassic Express team mate MARKO STUNT has answered the challenge!

Despite the loud reaction, Stunt was unable to dethrone Perry, who captured the TNT Championship at the recent AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event. In a backstage interview later in the show, Stunt’s segment was interrupted by former ally Killswitch.

This match was Stunt’s first bout for AEW since September 2021. He would later be released from the company in June 2022. It remains to be seen if he’ll appear again in AEW but the interactions between himself, Perry, and Killswitch make clear that the past has not been forgotten.

Marko Stunt in All Elite Wrestling

Stunt made his AEW debut as part of a battle royal during the promotion’s inaugural pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing, back in May 2019. It wouldn’t be until December of that year that Stunt first tasted victory in an AEW ring when he and Luchasaurus defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) on AEW Dark. Throughout his AEW run, Stunt competed in 49 matches and boasts a somewhat unfortunate 17-32 win/loss record