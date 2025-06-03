Matt Jackson Teases Being The Elite Revival, BTE: The Movie

Being the Elite proved to be a hit among wrestling fans as it gave a behind-the-scenes look at AEW and its colorful cast of characters. Now, the show of fun wrestling-related skits may be on its way back, as well as a potential feature-length film project.

During a recent steam, Matt Jackson teased that “some high up in AEW” has been pushing for the show to be brought back. Not only that, but Jackson and others have discussed creating ‘BTE: The Movie.’

“We’ve actually discussed putting in real money in doing BTE: THE MOVIE. I have been contacted recently… I won’t say who it was… by someone high up in AEW to bring it back.”

Matthew Jackson with an update on Being the Elite:



“We’ve actually discussed putting in real money in doing BTE: THE MOVIE. I have been contacted recently… I won't say who it was… by someone high up in AEW to bring it back.” ? pic.twitter.com/Bduc9qvfra — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) June 3, 2025

Being the Elite wrapped in late 2023 after a seven-year run, much to the disappointment of fans of the Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others. In an interview with Adi Shankar in 2025, Omega discussed why the show ended and was hesitant about a return.

“Who did we hurt by doing this? Nobody. Who’d we hurt if we did it again today? Nobody. But it would offend somebody, and then that somebody would go out of their way to make sure they would hurt us.”

Whether Being the Elite returns, or even gets a movie, time will tell, but the series may not be as finished as first thought.