Men’s and Women’s Casino Gauntlet Matches Set for AEW All In Texas

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the return of one of the company’s most beloved match formats for AEW All In Texas 2025. Both men’s and women’s Casino Gauntlet Matches will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 12, with championship implications for both divisions.

Khan generated buzz with the news that that All In 2025 will feature both the Men’s Casino Gauntlet and Women’s Casino Gauntlet matches. The stakes are high, as both winners will earn future World Title shots, setting up major storyline implications for AEW’s championship pictures.

Saturday, 7/12

Arlington, TX @GlobeLifeField#AEWAllInTexas



The #CasinoGauntletMatch returns to AEW All In, July 12!

All In 2025 will feature BOTH

the Men’s Casino Gauntlet

+

the Women’s Casino Gauntlet!

The winning man + winning woman will both earn a future World Title shot! pic.twitter.com/qopG8R2WCI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2025

Historic All In Debut in Texas

This announcement marks a historic moment as AEW brings its flagship All In event to Texas for the first time. Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will provide the backdrop for what promises to be one of the company’s most significant events of 2025. The venue’s massive capacity and Texas’s passionate wrestling fanbase create the perfect storm for a memorable night.

The Casino Gauntlet format has become synonymous with AEW’s innovative approach to professional wrestling, combining the excitement of battle royal eliminations with strategic timing elements. Having both divisions compete in this fan-favorite format will likely attract top-tier talent from both the men’s and women’s rosters.

Building Toward July 12

As AEW All In Texas approaches, fans can expect the company to begin building storylines and announcing participants for both Casino Gauntlet matches. The championship implications ensure that these won’t be throwaway matches but rather pivotal moments that could reshape both AEW’s men’s and women’s title scenes heading into the latter half of 2025.

AEW All In Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas