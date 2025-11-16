Mercedes Moné Wins 13th Title At House of Glory Event

Mercedes Moné has added yet another championship to her collection as The CEO is now the APAC Women’s Champion. At House of Glory’s Superclash event, Moné dethroned Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana to win the gold.

You can check out some highlights from the match below.

Moné holds the record for the most simultaneous title reigns of any wrestler in history. Her collection of titles includes:

AEW TBS Championship

CMLL World Women’s Championship

EWA Women’s Championship

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (consisting of the Rev Pro Women’s Championship and the Queen of Southside Championship)

Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship

BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship

Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

BODYSLAM Women’s Championship

Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship

Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship

APAC Women’s Championship

Moné is far from finished collecting gold. After WrestleDream, she made clear she wants the AEW Women’s World Championship, currently held by Kris Statlander. The AEW Women’s World Champion has also teased facing Moné, saying she wants to be the first woman to hold the Women’s Title and TBS Title at the same time.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mercedes Moné, as the CEO is now on the hunt for #14.