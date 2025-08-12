Mercedes Mone Details ‘Night And Day’ Difference Between WWE And AEW Locker Rooms

Mercedes Mone has revealed the difference between AEW and WWE locker rooms.

The TBS Champion recently appeared on Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze. She talked about things such as making her debut in Japan, picking her new ring name after WWE departure and more.

Discussing the difference between the locker rooms of WWE and AEW, the former Sasha Banks claimed that it’s like night and day. Mercedes Mone revealed that she gets her own locker room in Tony Khan’s promotion and everyone in the company wants to help the growth:

“For me, it’s night and day. First of all, I have my own locker room [laughs]. So, I’m not in it. I like being away from it. I don’t want to be part of the drama or anything. When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There is a hunger.”

We’re All Trying: Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone left WWE in 2022. She made her NJPW debut in January 2023. She spent the next few months working in Japan before suffering an ankle injury in May. Mone returned from injury almost a year later, making her official AEW debut in March 2024, and returning to ring in May that year.

The former WWE star who has been part of the AEW roster for more than a year now, claimed that the promotion still has an underground feel to it with all the talents having a lot of passion and drive:

“I feel like we still feel so underground and we want to make it up here. All these women have so much drive and passion. I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best. Same with the guys, too. The energy with the guys. It feels so different. I don’t want to say, ‘WWE is bad and people have egos,’ it just feels like we’re all trying to fight for something and we’re trying to fight to make this the best. I love people who have passion and hunger,”

Mone suffered her first singles loss in AEW when she unsuccessfully challenged ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title at All In last month. She is set to defend her TBS title in a fatal four way at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.