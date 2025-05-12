Mercedes Mone Teasing Something Big for AEW All In Texas

In a revealing interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, Mercedes Mone said she’s “blown away” by Timeless Toni Storm. The “CEO” has been wrestling for nearly 15 years, but admits she’s never seen a woman captivate an audience like the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion .

“I am blown away by her work. Before I even thought about signing with AEW, I’ve just been watching her weeks upon weeks and I was just so captivated by her charisma, by her character, by her presence. I think she is not one of the best women, one of the best talents in the whole world. I’ve never seen a woman captivate a character so just on demand like she does. She brings so much to AEW and I can’t wait to take that all away from her.”

Emotional Stakes in Texas

The prospect of winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In in Texas clearly holds profound significance for Mone. When discussing what such a victory would mean to her, she momentarily broke from her confident persona:

“I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry. But I’m going to save that for Texas. But really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about, main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl. This is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. And you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, of all of women’s wrestling. I put women’s wrestling on the map.”

The Beyoncé of Wrestling

True to her character, it wouldn’t be a Mercedes Mone interview without talking up herself as well. She also sees herself as a transformative figure in women’s wrestling, comparing herself to one of music’s most iconic performers.

“To do that in Texas, where I am the Beyoncé of wrestling, I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, the look, just the match alone.”

Despite the setback of losing one of her championships over the weekend at NJPW Resurgence, Mone’s confidence remains unshaken.

AEW All In: Texas will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.