Mercedes Mone Calls For One Last Match With Bayley

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has revealed that it is her “dream” to have one final match against Bayley before she retires from professional wrestling. During a recent Q&A session on social media, Mone was asked about the possibility of a “last dance” with the WWE star, and she confirmed she wanted to share the ring with her one more time, though she acknowledged the current promotional barriers may prevent it from happening. The two women are currently signed to competing companies, with Mone in AEW and Bayley in WWE, making any potential matchup a logistical challenge.

When asked about the potential match, Mone stated, “It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have,” she replied. The matches she referred to are some of the most influential women’s bouts in modern American wrestling history. Their encounter at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 is widely regarded as a breakthrough moment for women’s wrestling in WWE, earning Match of the Year honors and inspiring a generation of female performers.

The rivalry between Mone and Bayley was the centerpiece of the NXT women’s division during a transformative period. After their match in Brooklyn, they continued their feud on WWE’s main roster, while also teaming up to become the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as “The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection.” Their story, which often shifted between best friends and enemies. Their last one-on-one encounter took place on the November 6, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown, where Moné defeated Bayley to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

While Moné hopes for a future encounter, her immediate focus is on her upcoming title defense at AEW All Out on September 20, where she is set to defend the AEW TBS Championship against Riho.