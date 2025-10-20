Mercedes Mone Belts
Mercedes Moné Championship Tracker: Complete List of the CEO’s 12 Titles

by Michael Reichlin

Mercedes Moné has redefined what it means to be a champion in professional wrestling, and her prizes speak for themselves. The self-proclaimed “CEO” isn’t just talking when she calls herself the best in the world. No, she’s backing it up with an unprecedented collection of gold that spans three continents. From her AEW TBS Championship reign that’s already the longest in the title’s history, to capturing prestigious belts in Mexico, Europe, and Canada, Moné has been on an unstoppable run that shows no signs of slowing down.

Mercedes surpassed Ultimo Dragon’s iconic 10-title record when she won her 11th championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025, then broke her own record 24 hours later in Canada. She has publicly declared herself “12 Belts Moné” and teased chasing Kris Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Championship next.

Whether she’s defending her crown in Tokyo, Mexico City, Vienna, or anywhere in between, Mercedes Moné continues to prove why she’s the most dominant force in women’s wrestling today.

This tracker is here to document every championship conquest along the way. Here is the updated Mercedes Moné Championship Tracker with an additional column showing who she defeated for each title. All data reflects her current reigns and victories as of October 20, 2025.

ChampionshipPromotionDate WonEvent/LocationOpponent Defeated
AEW TBS ChampionshipAll Elite WrestlingMay 7, 2024AEW Dynamite, Las Vegas, NVKris Statlander
CMLL World Women’s ChampionshipConsejo Mundial de Lucha LibreAugust 4, 2024CMLL Viernes Espectacular, Arena MéxicoPrincesa Sugehit
RevPro Undisputed British Women’s & Queen of Southside ChampionshipRevolution Pro WrestlingJanuary 5, 2025NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Tokyo DomeAlex Windsor
EWA Women’s ChampionshipEuropean Wrestling AssociationFebruary 11, 2025EWA Event, Vienna, AustriaMia Yim
Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship
Chaotic Wrestling		March 2, 2025Chaotic Live, Lowell, MAParis Van Dale 
Prime Time Wrestling Women’s ChampionshipPrime Time WrestlingApril 6, 2025PTW Live, Warsaw, PolandKamille
BestYa Women’s ChampionshipBestYa WrestlingApril 20, 2025BestYa Hamburg, GermanyIva Kolasky
Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s ChampionshipDiscovery WrestlingMay 2025Discovery Live, Edinburgh, ScotlandKasey Owens
BODYSLAM Women’s ChampionshipBODYSLAM! Pro WrestlingOctober 2025BODYSLAM Live, Copenhagen, DenmarkRegina Rosendahl
AEW Owen Hart Cup (Women’s Tournament Winner)All Elite WrestlingJuly 27, 2024AEW Collision, Calgary, ABJamie Hayter
Interim ROH Women’s World Television ChampionshipRing of Honor (AEW)October 18, 2025AEW WrestleDream, St. Louis, MOMina Shirakawa
Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s ChampionshipWinnipeg Pro WrestlingOctober 19, 2025Rumble in the Burt, Winnipeg, MBJody Threat

As Mercedes Moné continues her historic reign across the wrestling world, we’ll be keeping this tracker updated in real-time. Whether she’s adding even more gold to her already overflowing collection or if any challenger manages to dethrone the CEO from one of her many championships, you’ll find all the latest updates right here at SEScoops.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

