Mercedes Moné has redefined what it means to be a champion in professional wrestling, and her prizes speak for themselves. The self-proclaimed “CEO” isn’t just talking when she calls herself the best in the world. No, she’s backing it up with an unprecedented collection of gold that spans three continents. From her AEW TBS Championship reign that’s already the longest in the title’s history, to capturing prestigious belts in Mexico, Europe, and Canada, Moné has been on an unstoppable run that shows no signs of slowing down.

Mercedes surpassed Ultimo Dragon’s iconic 10-title record when she won her 11th championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025, then broke her own record 24 hours later in Canada. She has publicly declared herself “12 Belts Moné” and teased chasing Kris Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Championship next.

Whether she’s defending her crown in Tokyo, Mexico City, Vienna, or anywhere in between, Mercedes Moné continues to prove why she’s the most dominant force in women’s wrestling today.

This tracker is here to document every championship conquest along the way. Here is the updated Mercedes Moné Championship Tracker with an additional column showing who she defeated for each title. All data reflects her current reigns and victories as of October 20, 2025.

Championship Promotion Date Won Event/Location Opponent Defeated AEW TBS Championship All Elite Wrestling May 7, 2024 AEW Dynamite, Las Vegas, NV Kris Statlander CMLL World Women’s Championship Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre August 4, 2024 CMLL Viernes Espectacular, Arena México Princesa Sugehit RevPro Undisputed British Women’s & Queen of Southside Championship Revolution Pro Wrestling January 5, 2025 NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Tokyo Dome Alex Windsor EWA Women’s Championship European Wrestling Association February 11, 2025 EWA Event, Vienna, Austria Mia Yim Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship

Chaotic Wrestling March 2, 2025 Chaotic Live, Lowell, MA Paris Van Dale Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship Prime Time Wrestling April 6, 2025 PTW Live, Warsaw, Poland Kamille BestYa Women’s Championship BestYa Wrestling April 20, 2025 BestYa Hamburg, Germany Iva Kolasky Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship Discovery Wrestling May 2025 Discovery Live, Edinburgh, Scotland Kasey Owens BODYSLAM Women’s Championship BODYSLAM! Pro Wrestling October 2025 BODYSLAM Live, Copenhagen, Denmark Regina Rosendahl AEW Owen Hart Cup (Women’s Tournament Winner) All Elite Wrestling July 27, 2024 AEW Collision, Calgary, AB Jamie Hayter Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship Ring of Honor (AEW) October 18, 2025 AEW WrestleDream, St. Louis, MO Mina Shirakawa Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Winnipeg Pro Wrestling October 19, 2025 Rumble in the Burt, Winnipeg, MB Jody Threat

As Mercedes Moné continues her historic reign across the wrestling world, we’ll be keeping this tracker updated in real-time. Whether she’s adding even more gold to her already overflowing collection or if any challenger manages to dethrone the CEO from one of her many championships, you’ll find all the latest updates right here at SEScoops.