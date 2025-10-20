Mercedes Moné has redefined what it means to be a champion in professional wrestling, and her prizes speak for themselves. The self-proclaimed “CEO” isn’t just talking when she calls herself the best in the world. No, she’s backing it up with an unprecedented collection of gold that spans three continents. From her AEW TBS Championship reign that’s already the longest in the title’s history, to capturing prestigious belts in Mexico, Europe, and Canada, Moné has been on an unstoppable run that shows no signs of slowing down.
Mercedes surpassed Ultimo Dragon’s iconic 10-title record when she won her 11th championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025, then broke her own record 24 hours later in Canada. She has publicly declared herself “12 Belts Moné” and teased chasing Kris Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Championship next.
Whether she’s defending her crown in Tokyo, Mexico City, Vienna, or anywhere in between, Mercedes Moné continues to prove why she’s the most dominant force in women’s wrestling today.
This tracker is here to document every championship conquest along the way. Here is the updated Mercedes Moné Championship Tracker with an additional column showing who she defeated for each title. All data reflects her current reigns and victories as of October 20, 2025.
Here is the table with citations removed:
|Championship
|Promotion
|Date Won
|Event/Location
|Opponent Defeated
|AEW TBS Championship
|All Elite Wrestling
|May 7, 2024
|AEW Dynamite, Las Vegas, NV
|Kris Statlander
|CMLL World Women’s Championship
|Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre
|August 4, 2024
|CMLL Viernes Espectacular, Arena México
|Princesa Sugehit
|RevPro Undisputed British Women’s & Queen of Southside Championship
|Revolution Pro Wrestling
|January 5, 2025
|NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Tokyo Dome
|Alex Windsor
|EWA Women’s Championship
|European Wrestling Association
|February 11, 2025
|EWA Event, Vienna, Austria
|Mia Yim
|Chaotic Wrestling
|Women’s Championship
Chaotic Wrestling
|March 2, 2025
|Chaotic Live, Lowell, MA
|Paris Van Dale
|Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship
|Prime Time Wrestling
|April 6, 2025
|PTW Live, Warsaw, Poland
|Kamille
|BestYa Women’s Championship
|BestYa Wrestling
|April 20, 2025
|BestYa Hamburg, Germany
|Iva Kolasky
|Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship
|Discovery Wrestling
|May 2025
|Discovery Live, Edinburgh, Scotland
|Kasey Owens
|BODYSLAM Women’s Championship
|BODYSLAM! Pro Wrestling
|October 2025
|BODYSLAM Live, Copenhagen, Denmark
|Regina Rosendahl
|AEW Owen Hart Cup (Women’s Tournament Winner)
|All Elite Wrestling
|July 27, 2024
|AEW Collision, Calgary, AB
|Jamie Hayter
|Interim ROH Women’s World Television Championship
|Ring of Honor (AEW)
|October 18, 2025
|AEW WrestleDream, St. Louis, MO
|Mina Shirakawa
|Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship
|Winnipeg Pro Wrestling
|October 19, 2025
|Rumble in the Burt, Winnipeg, MB
|Jody Threat
As Mercedes Moné continues her historic reign across the wrestling world, we’ll be keeping this tracker updated in real-time. Whether she’s adding even more gold to her already overflowing collection or if any challenger manages to dethrone the CEO from one of her many championships, you’ll find all the latest updates right here at SEScoops.