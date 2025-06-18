Mercedes Moné Wins CMLL Women’s Title At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

The June 18 episode of AEW Dynamite delivered a memorable night with Grand Slam Mexico—including a major title change that fans won’t soon forget. Mercedes Moné, already the reigning AEW TBS Champion, has now claimed the CMLL World Women’s Championship by taking the gold from Zeuxis Lucero.

In the end, she secured a clean victory to become the new CMLL World Women’s Champion. The crowd erupted in support as “The CEO” celebrated her win—only for that celebration to be interrupted by Toni Storm. Storm, who Moné is set to face at All In Texas for the AEW World Women’s Championship, made it clear that the road ahead won’t be easy.

WHAT A COUNTER!



Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/PdtuAExHFQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

The CMLL Women’s World Championship is just the latest piece of gold for The CEO. In addition to her new title and the AEW TBS Championship, Mercedes holds the EWA Women’s Championship (European Wrestling Association) and the Undisputed British Women’s Championship (Revolution Pro Wrestling).

With this win, Mercedes Mone’s attention now turns to AEW All In: Texas, where she hopes to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship. It remains to be seen if she can take the gold from ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

