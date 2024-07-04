Mercedes Mone Explains Shane McMahon Airport Meetup

Mercedes Mone confirms that she bumped into Shane McMahon over the weekend at New York City’s LaGuardia Airpot.

Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Sunday to capture the Strong Women’s Championship. She’s now a double-champion and has held the TBS title since her win over Willow Nightingale at Doubule or Nothing back in May.

When Mone got off her flight, she couldn’t believe her eyes when she came face-to-face with an old friend. The CEO sent the following message to subscribers of her weekly Mercedes Mone Newsletter earlier today:

“I’ve always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like IS THAT YOU? Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number… the rest as they say a history or maybe a mystery!”

Shane McMahon & AEW

The idea of Shane McMahon appearing for All Elite Wrestling is far-fetched, but this is pro wrestling and stranger things have happened.

During a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed the possibility of Shane McMahon in AEW. JR said the idea is so crazy it might just work, but it would all hinge on the creative storytelling. The hypothetical scenario became a hot topic of conversation online and is not out of the realm of possibility.

“There was a friend of ours, I shouldn’t say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, ‘Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.’ Are we saying that’s going to happen? No. We are saying it’s not that crazy of an idea,” said Conrad.

Tony Khan has spoken about Shane McMahon publicly a few times over the years, most recently during an interview with Justin Barrasso for SI. Khan said he’s heard the rumors about Shane asking around about AEW and he’d welcome the opportunity to meet.