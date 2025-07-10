Crunchyroll and Mercedes Moné Drop New Clothing Line for Charity

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is teaming up with Crunchyroll for a new anime-inspired clothing line, with some of the proceeds going to charity. Crunchyroll announced the collaboration on their official website, unveiling a line of exclusive merchandise featuring The CEO. The announcement reads:

Crunchyroll is teaming up with professional wrestler Mercedes Moné for a new line of anime-inspired merch for you to add to your collection! The new line will be available to purchase online at the Crunchyroll Store, as well as in-person at the wrestling convention Starrcast Texas and at the Crunchyroll Anime FanFest at the Rady Shell during San Diego Comic Con. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Step Up, a mentorship nonprofit organization.

Champion wrestler and anime lover @MercedesVarnado conquered the ring. Now she's coming for your closet ??



Shop her exclusive Crunchyroll Store collab before it taps out!



GO: https://t.co/pW29wcYqYL pic.twitter.com/hcAqnVgc0W — Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) July 9, 2025

Moné’s lovce of anime is no secret. For the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, the then-Sasha Banks wore an attire inspired by Sailor Moon. The appearance would be one of Moné’s final at a WWE Premium Live Event as she would walk out of WWE that May.

Today, Moné is dominating in AEW and could be the next Women’s World Champion. Stay tuned for the latest on Mercedes Moné ahead of AEW All In: Texas.