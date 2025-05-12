Mercedes Mone Declares, ‘Toni Storm, Your Time is Up’ at AEW All In Texas

Two of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest stars are on a collision course. In an exclusive interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, an emotional Mercedes Mone didn’t hold back following her championship loss at New Japan Resurgence. The typically confident superstar, now dubbing herself “Rebounce Mone,” immediately shifted focus to her AEW aspirations despite the setback.

“I’m really sad. This is my first interview as Rebounce Mone because we were backstage at New Japan Resurgence after my main event. After I put this company on the map, I made this company money. And did you see what happened out there? I got screwed. I’m pissed off.”

While visibly frustrated about losing her New Japan Strong Championship, Mone was quick to emphasize that she wasn’t the one pinned in the match. Mina Shirakawa took the fall, a detail Mone seemed to find little consolation in as she mapped out her immediate plans in AEW.

“Now that I’m only three belts Mone, I need to become four Belts Mone again. So, TonI Storm, your time is up.”

Before any potential showdown with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mone faces Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals. The significance of potentially winning this honor resonates with Mone on a personal level.

“It would mean everything to me to honor Owen’s legacy. The hearts are very close to me. Natalya Hart, TJ Wilson, DH Smith, the hearts. And don’t forget Uncle Bret. Hi Bret. Love you so much. The best there is, the best there was, just like me.”

Texas-Sized Ambitions

Beyond her immediate challenge, Mone revealed her ultimate goal in AEW with unwavering confidence:

“Double or Nothing is on my mind. I’m ready to beat Jamie Hayter. She has been pissing me off weeks upon weeks. But really, my goal is to main event All In in Texas. That is my dream. That is my goal and that’s what I’m going to get to.”

The prospect of headlining AEW’s biggest event of the year clearly means everything to Mone, who emotionally described what capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship would represent to her.

“I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry. But I’m going to save that for Texas.”

What’s Next

Despite the championship loss at New Japan Resurgence, Mone remains focused on her multi-promotion domination strategy. She promised viewers they’d see immediate action on her revenge tour starting this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

“Let me regroup after losing my beautiful New Japan Strong championship. I need a massage. I need a bath. I stink. I’m a little pent up with aggression right now, but I’m going to relax. I’m going to replant. I’m going to regroup. And this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, I’m coming for my revenge.”

For Mone, the path forward is clear: defeat Jamie Hayter, win the Owen Hart Cup, then set her sights on “Timeless” Toni Storm and the ultimate prize of main eventing All In Texas as AEW Women’s World Champion.

AEW All In: Texas will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.