Mercedes Moné Announced For Independent Event In Denmark

by Thomas Lowson

Wrestling fans in Denmark will soon get the chance to see Mercedes Moné in action as the CEO proves to be an international hit. BODYSLAM Wrestling has revealed that Moné will be part of their event on October 10 in Portalen, Greve. The match will be the AEW wrestler’s first time competing in Denmark.

If history is any indicator, Moné could be leaving Denmark with more than just memories. Currently, the CEO holds nine championship belts, several of which come from European promotions. Her collection includes titles from RevPro (United Kingdom,) EWA (Austria,) PTW (Poland,) and BestYa Wrestling (Italy.)

Moné’s international tour comes amid ongoing success in AEW. Moné captured the AEW TBS Championship in her first match for AEW, a title she holds to this day. So far, Moné has been beaten just once in singles action, with her loss coming to ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas.

Moné’s success certainly justifies her decision to bet on herself and walk away from WWE in 2022, an act that brought an end to Sasha Banks. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mercedes Moné’s work around the world.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

