Mercedes Moné Wins Another Title in Vienna, Austria Surprise

AEW’s Mercedes Moné has added another title to her growing list of accolades—this time from Austria. Moné made a surprise appearance at the European Wrestling Association’s Prater Catchen event in Vienna, the promotion’s biggest annual show. In a triple-threat match, Moné defeated Mila Smidt and reigning champion Lexa Valo to capture the EWA Women’s Championship.



C-E-O in Vienna!



What an awesome moment to have Mercedes Moné at Pratercatchen! One hell of a surprise!

The EWA Women’s title is the latest addition to Moné’s already impressive championship collection. The AEW star has held the TBS Championship for over a year and currently reigns as Rev Pro’s Undisputed Women’s Champion. At Double or Nothing, she added the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Championship to her résumé by defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals. Previously, Moné also held the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, which she recently lost to AZM.



Next on her radar is the AEW Women’s World Championship. Moné is scheduled to face current champion Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas, where she hopes to continue her gold-laden run. Whether she adds another major title to her name remains to be seen.