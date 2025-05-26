Mercedes Mone Supports Big Change In AEW Policy

Mercedes Mone is supportive of a potentially big policy change in AEW.

Intergender wrestling is something that is popular in the independent circuit. Both the top wrestling promotions of US in AEW and WWE, however, shy away from it in the modern era.

The current TBS Champion was asked about the possibility of getting in the ring with some of her male colleagues during a recent interview with Variety. Mone seemed enthusiastic about the possibility, saying that she would love to get in the ring with people such as Swerve and Okada:

“I definitely want to have an inter-gender match or a mixed tag match. I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW,”

AEW President Tony Khan has generally been against putting male and female competitors in the same ring in the past. During a 2019 media scrum, Khan said that intergender wrestling is something we ‘probably won’t see in AEW.’

Even so, the latest Double or Nothing PPV suggests at least some change in Khan’s approach to the whole thing. Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir became the first women to compete in an The Anarchy In The Arena match at the show and they were not shy about trading shots with the male competitors in the match.