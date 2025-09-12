Mercedes Moné Walks The Runway For New York Fashion Week

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné proved she can walk the walk as well as talk the talk during New York Fashion week on September 11. On the runway, Mone sturtted her stuff as a model for designer Jeffrey Kelly Design. The CEO of AEW is no stranger to fashion, having walked the runway at New York Fashion week in 2022.

Mercedes Moné tonight at NY Fashion Week OMG her wig and outfit ?



Moné’s appearance in New York comes amid arguably the pinnacle of her wrestling career. The CEO currently holds nine championship titles from promotions around the world including AEW, CMLL, and promotions in the UK and Europe. Moné has also kept a close eye on adding more gold to her collection, teasing that she may expand her collection with more titles from around the world.

Moné’s reign as AEW TBS Champion will be in jeopardy next week when she defends her gold against Rhio at AEW All Out. As Moné prepares to battle the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion, fans can expect a high-octane match on September 20.