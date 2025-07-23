Mercedes Mone On Toni Storm Match: ‘Everything Felt Aligned’

Mercedes Mone has reflected on her AEW Women’s World Championship match against Toni Storm at the All In: Texas pay-per-view. Despite suffering her first singles loss in AEW, Mone called it one of the greatest weeks of her career and stated that the opportunity to wrestle Storm was a key reason she signed with the company.

One Of The Greatest Weeks Of Her Career

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, “The CEO” opened up about the experience of facing Storm on the big stage. She praised the champion and said the match was everything she had hoped it would be.

“This may have been one of the greatest weeks of my entire pro wrestling career. If not, it was definitely up there,” she wrote. “Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star… When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect.”

Ranking The Match And Teasing A Rematch

Mone ranked the match as her second favorite of her entire career, behind only her classic encounter with Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. After the match, she immediately knew she wanted to do it again. “As I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again,'” she wrote.

While Mone has teased a rematch, her opponent from All In, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, is moving on to her next challenge for now. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm is scheduled to face Billie Starkz, an ally of the new number one contender, Athena, in a title eliminator match.