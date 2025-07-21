Mercedes Moné Announced for Poland’s Prime Time Wrestling Event

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is taking her talents to Poland for Prime Time Wrestling on July 27 in Koslow. The event will feature a meet and greet with Moné and is expected to attract a large crowd. The news was broken by Prime Time Wrestling on Instagram.

Besides her upcoming match in Poland, Moné recently became the European Wrestling Association’s Women’s Champion and holds the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, which she is set to defend at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event. The CEO recently made a surprise appearance for an independent promotion in Austria, proving that her talents are a true world-wide phenomenon.

Back in the U.S. Moné is nursing her wounds after losing to Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas, her first AEW singles loss since her arrival in March 2024. It remains to be seen how Mercedes will recover in AEW, but she remains as dominant as ever outside the promotion.