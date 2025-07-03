Mercedes Moné Mocks ‘Crybaby’ WWE Fans

AEW star Mercedes Moné didn’t mince words when addressing her fans’ calls for her WWE return. The former Sasha Banks expressed her thoughts during an Instagram Live, labeling these fans as ‘crybabies’. She confidently invited them to watch her instead on AEW Dynamite and at the upcoming AEW All In event – where she aims to clinch the AEW Women’s Championship.

“Awww I miss baby noises crybaby. You can watch Mercedes Moné every single week on AEW Dynamite, and in 10 days you can watch me at AEW All In when I become the AEW Women’s Champion. Thank you,” Moné declared.

Mercedes Omega

Moné’s transition from WWE to AEW has been nothing short of dramatic. Renouncing her past identity, she even corrected fans, “Stop calling me Mercedes Hogan. It’s Mercedes Omega now,” pointing towards her reinvention and commitment to AEW.

With high expectations set for the AEW All In event on July 13, 2025, where she’s got a date with Timeless Toni Storm. Moné’s career is a testament to her resilience and determination to dominate in the wrestling world. She remains one of wrestling’s most talked about figures as she looks to the most significant championship yet to her collection.