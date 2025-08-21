Mercedes Mone Celebration
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

Mercedes Mone Reveals New Acting Project, Teases Future Movies

by Thomas Lowson

Mercedes Moné has proven herself to be a force in and out of the ring, and the AEW TBS Champion has revealed her latest acting project. Sitting down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Moné shared how recently shooting a Christmas movie could lead to bigger things.

“I just shot a Christmas movie. When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future.”

Moné’s comments come after a recent list was shared by the Hollywood Reporter about the best wrestlers-turned-actors. While Dave Bautista, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena took the gold, silver, and bronze respectively, Moné believes she should have been in contention.

“I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don’t you think?”

With five episodes of The Mandalorian to her name as well as a role in 2023’s The Collective, Moné continues to have fans talking both in and out of the squared circle. It remains to be seen what will come of this upcoming Christmas movie, and what it will lead to for the belt collector.

The Beast Mortos Teases Wanting Kids, Mercedes Moné Responds
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News