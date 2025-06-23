Mercedes Moné Set to Light Up RevPro Summer Sizzler 2025 in Wolverhampton

Revolution Pro Wrestling officially announced during their Revolution Rumble event at York Hall in London that reigning RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné will return for their highly anticipated Summer Sizzler event on Friday, July 25th, 2025, at The Hangar in Wolverhampton.

FRIDAY JULY 25th

The Hangar, Wolverhampton

Tickets on mailing list pre-sale TOMORROW at 7pm pic.twitter.com/FhOgWoa6Es — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 22, 2025

The announcement positioning The Hangar alongside legendary venues like Tokyo Dome, Madison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium, and Arena México demonstrates RevPro’s growing ambition and the caliber of talent they’re attracting to their events.

Championship Royalty Returns

Mercedes Moné’s appearance at Summer Sizzler represents a significant coup for Revolution Pro Wrestling. The current RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, who captured the title at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome on January 5th, 2025, has been on an incredible run across multiple promotions, holding championships in AEW, RevPro, and other organizations simultaneously.

Her return to RevPro adds another layer of international star power to the promotion’s already impressive roster. The UK wrestling scene has always had a special appreciation for technical excellence and storytelling, making Moné’s skill set a perfect fit for the RevPro audience.

Summer Sizzler Growing in Stature

The Summer Sizzler event has become a cornerstone of RevPro’s annual calendar, and the addition of Mercedes Moné to the lineup signals the promotion’s commitment to delivering world-class entertainment. RevPro also announced that Los Tranquilos De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) will compete at the event, further strengthening the international star power on display.

The Hangar in Wolverhampton provides an intimate yet electric atmosphere that UK wrestling fans have come to love, and the venue’s inclusion alongside legendary arenas in RevPro’s announcement demonstrates the promotion’s confidence in their Summer Sizzler brand.

With July 25th marked on calendars, wrestling fans across the UK and beyond will be eagerly anticipating what promises to be another memorable night of action. RevPro has built a reputation for delivering high-quality wrestling events, and Moné’s presence only adds to those expectations.

Tickets and additional match announcements for Summer Sizzler 2025 are expected to be revealed soon through Revolution Pro Wrestling’s official channels.