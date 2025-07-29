Mercedes Moné Seeks Travel Companion to Carry Championship Titles

Mercedes Moné Varnado is looking for a dedicated travel companion in what might be one of the most unique job postings in professional wrestling.

The wrestling star took to social media seeking someone willing to travel the world and carry her championship titles.

“Serious inquiries only! Looking for someone who wants to travel the world and carry my titles. Must live in Orlando, FL ?” – Mercedes Moné Varnado

?? — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 29, 2025

The role appears to combine elements of personal assistant and brand representation, with the successful candidate accompanying the wrestling star on her global travels while handling her championship hardware. The money emoji in the original post hints at competitive compensation for the right person.

For wrestling fans in the Orlando area, this represents an unprecedented opportunity to work closely with one of the industry’s prominent figures while experiencing international travel.

The “serious inquiries only” disclaimer emphasizes that Moné is genuinely seeking candidates.