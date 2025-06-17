Mercedes Mone Sparks Relationship Rumors With AEW Wrestler

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and her fellow AEW star, The Beast Mortos, have sparked relationship rumors with a recent social media post. Mortos shared a photo of the two together that has the wrestling world buzzing.

In an Instagram story, Mortos, also known as “The Minotaur of Wrestling,” posted a picture of himself looking close with Mone. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt caption written in Spanish.

“En tus brazos encuentro paz,” he wrote, which translates to “In your arms, I find peace.”

While the post has led to widespread fan speculation, it should be noted that there has been no official confirmation that the two are dating. Little is known about Mortos’ personal life, though he recently shared that he is close to earning his law degree.

This comes nearly a year after Mone publicly opened up about her own personal life. In August 2024, she announced she had filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sarath Thon, after being married since 2010. She shared at the time that they had been separated since December 2020. For now, the nature of Mone and Mortos’ relationship remains personal.