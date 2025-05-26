Mercedes Moné Hits One Year As Champion, Wins Owen Hart Tournament

Mercedes Moné has reached a major milestone in her wrestling career, marking one full year as AEW TBS Champion. Moné originally captured the title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 on May 26, defeating Willow Nightingale in her debut match for the promotion.

Over the past year, Moné has successfully defended the title 17 times, with victories over top AEW talent including Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Stephanie Vaquer, Anna Jay, and others. She remains undefeated in singles competition within AEW, and this reign marks the longest championship run of her career. Moné’s accolades also include singles and tag team title reigns in WWE, as well as championships in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and RevPro.

Now, the “CEO” has her sights set on even more gold. At Double or Nothing 2025, Moné won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Along with the championship, she also earned the right to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship. No woman in AEW history has ever held both the TBS and Women’s World Championships at the same time, but Moné is poised to become the first.