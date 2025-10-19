Mercedes Moné Sets Sights On Title #12 After History-Making Win

Mercedes Moné made history at AEW Wrestledream when she won the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship, giving The CEO her eleventh current title reign. Moné now holds the record for the most simultaneous title reigns, but she’s already on the hunt for #12.

In a post-match segment backstage, Moné reflected on her historic victory over Mina Shirakawa. Looking ahead, Moné made clear she plans on challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2025.

With @MercedesVarnado now holding her 11th title as the Interim #ROH Women’s World TV Champion, she issues a challenge to #AEW Women’s World Champion @callmekrisstat!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/DfpQBpaC67 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Like Moné, Statlander knows a thing or two about making history. Statlander’s title win has made her the first woman to have held the AEW Women’s and AEW TBS Championships, an elite club Moné plans on joining. After her win, Statlander teased facing Mone with both titles on the line, and that match seems more possible than ever.

AEW Full Gear set for November 22, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from the pay-per-view event.