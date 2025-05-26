Mercedes Moné: AEW Women’s Title Win Will Start My Revolution

Mercedes Moné has won the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, earning the “CEO” a shot at AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. Speaking at the Double or Nothing 2025 post-show media scrum, Moné projected confidence heading into their high-profile title clash at All In.

“I’m ready to dethrone the ‘Timeless’ one, and we’re gonna go onto the revolution of Mercedes Moné.”

Though Moné is confident, she made it clear that she doesn’t take Storm lightly. In fact, Moné revealed that Storm was a key influence in her decision to sign with AEW in 2024.

“She’s legit one of the reasons why I came to AEW. She put AEW on storm for me. I couldn’t stop watching every single week because of her.”

Currently, Moné holds the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro British Women’s Championship, and now the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Championship. Although she recently lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to AZM, Moné is aiming to claim even more gold.

Come All In on July 12 at Globe Life Field, Moné has her sights set on adding the AEW Women’s World Championship to her collection, aiming to become the first woman in AEW to hold both top women’s titles simultaneously.