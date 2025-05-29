Mercedes Moné Says ‘The Boss’ is Gone In Tense Toni Storm Face-Off

The May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite featured a highly anticipated face-to-face segment between Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm as the pair kicked-off their feud in earnest. With their AEW Women’s World title match now confirmed for AEW All In: Texas, the pair held nothing back and delivered some choice lines about one another and themselves.

Moné took the microphone and laid out her credentials: the greatest RevPro and TBS Champion ever, and now, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner. Making reference to her idol Eddie Guerrero, the reigning TBS Champion declared that nobody compares to her.

Storm responded by reflecting on Moné’s AEW debut in Boston, noting how the show was named after her and how Moné has remained undefeated. Despite all that, Moné had never looked at or spoken to her until now. Storm asked, “What took you so long?”

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has drawn the line in the sand for @MercedesVarnado!



In a pertient line referencing her WWE run as Sasha Banks, Moné declared that she is no longer ‘The Boss,’ but now the CEO. She pointed out that she has beaten opponents all over the world and promised to bring it all home at All In: Texas.

Storm then highlighted their shared paths: both started on the indies, made names for themselves, and became who they were meant to be in AEW. Storm added that she young female fans will be inspired by their match at All In.

The pair ended with a a tense handshake—Storm sniffed Moné and kissed her hand—before they countered each other’s finishers. Moné left the ring as Storm stood tall, posing for the crowd.

