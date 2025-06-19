Mercedes Moné Warns Toni Storm As Title Match Nears

Mercedes Moné has a new championship for her collection, but ‘6 Belts Moné’ plans on adding a seventh very soon. Speaking after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, The CEO had some strong words for Toni Storm.

“Toni, you think you’re going to play mind games with me? Well, I am the master of any game, so bring it.”

NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado shared a warning to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm with @ReneePaquette after Storm's surprise appearance at Arena México! pic.twitter.com/t3q013HtSk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

Storm may be ‘Timeless’ but Mercedes is ‘iconic,’ according to the new CMLL Women’s World Champion. Moné ended her segment by vowing that she will win at AEW All In: Texas when Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship is on the line.

“The money train is on a roll. And Toni, your time, well, it’s ticking and it’s almost up. See you in Texas, b***h.”

For Mone, already the AEW TBS Champion, capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship would cement her place as AEW’s top female signing. But with Storm, who holds the record for the most reigns, a seventh title will not come easy for the CEO.