Mercedes Mone Wins 11th Title At WrestleDream With A Twist

Mercedes Mone has got her wish, but in an unusual way.

The AEW star went into tonight’s WrestleDream PPV holding 10 different championship belts. She was tied with Ultimo Dragon for holding the most titles concurrently in professional wrestling.

The reigning TBS Champion had announced that she’ll be holding an open challenge for the AEW title at the PPV. She made her entrance on the show right after the AEW Women’s Championship match between Kris Statlander and Toni Storm ended.

Mercedes Mone congratulated Statlander on retaining her title before telling her to get the hell out of her ring. The two champions had a brief confrontation before Statlander decided to leave the arena.

The former WWE star then reiterated her challenge, which was answered by ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa.

Shirakawa put on a great fight, but in the end, Mone’s tactics proved too much for her. The TBS Champion was able to pin the Japanese star by putting her feet on the ropes for the advantage.

The win means Mone is now in the possession of the 11th belt she needed to break the record of Ultimo Dragon. Though Mercedes will still have to beat the original champion Red Velvet when she returns to action to become the Undisputed champion.

Though this win doesn’t seem to have ended Mone’s quest. After the interaction earlier in the PPV, the wrestling veteran has challenged Kris Statlander for the Women’s Championship at the Full Gear PPV next month.