Mercedes Moné Teases Political Future: ‘Better Than Linda!’

Mercedes Moné continues to dominate the wrestling world with six championships to her name, and now, she’s teasing a bold pivot outside the ring. On X, Moné shared photos of herself holding all six of her championship belts. In the post, she floated the idea of a future in politics, taking playful shots at fellow wrestlers-turned-politicians.

This post comes after her victory over Zeuxis at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where she added the CMLL Women’s World Championship to her growing collection. Mone looks to add the AEW Women’s World Championship to her collection whhen she faces ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas on July 12.

While her comment may have been tongue-in-cheek, the idea of Mercedes Moné entering politics isn’t entirely far-fetched. Wrestlers have crossed over into public office several times, including Jesse Ventura who served as Governor of Minnesota. Today, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) is the Mayor of Knox County, and Linda McMahon holds a cabinet-level role in the Trump administration.



