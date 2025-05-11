Update On Mina Shirakawa’s AEW Future

Mina Shirakawa will be becoming a full time member of the AEW roster soon.

The female star announced her intentions to leave Stardom and become a full-time member of the American promotion in March, but she hasn’t made any appearances for Tony Khan’s promotion since then.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the former Artist of Stardom Champion’s future with the company. According to them, Shirakawa’s announced move to United States is upon us. While the former champion hasn’t been seen on AEW programming for some time, her return to the company is imminent.

The site revealed that Mina Shirakawa has been discussed for an AEW appearance over the next couple of weeks. After impressing AEW officials in her previous run with the company, she is set to receive ‘an immediate push’ upon her comeback.

The Japanese star had been involved in a storyline with Mariah May and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm when she first made her debut for the promotion in 2024.

She originally challenged Storm for the AEW Women’s title in an unsuccessful attempt. She later formed a tag team with May. Their partnership didn’t last long as Mariah turned on Shirakawa after her heel turn.

Mariah May has since been taken off TV with reports suggesting that she is planning a WWE move. It’d be interesting to see where Mina fits on AEW programming amid this situation.