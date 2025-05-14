MJF Accepted Into The Hurt Syndicate

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break from Chicago culminated in a major power shift as MJF was finally accepted into The Hurt Syndicate. After weeks of attempting to gain their approval, “The Salt of the Earth” is now aligned with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.

Earlier in the night, after The Hurt Syndicate (Lashley & Benjamin) decisively won an AEW World Tag Team Title eliminator against Top Flight, MVP instructed MJF, who was interviewed backstage, to join them in the ring later. Following a chaotic multi-team promo segment, MVP summoned MJF. Initially hesitant, MJF was eventually escorted from the go-position, looking nervous.

In the ring, MVP told MJF it was his “day of reckoning” and “you asked for this.” In a dramatic moment, all members of The Hurt Syndicate, including an initially reluctant Lashley, gave MJF the thumbs up, signaling his acceptance into the group.

MJF celebrated with his new faction, leading the Chicago crowd in a resounding “we hurt people!” chant. MVP then announced that MJF will be officially inducted into The Hurt Syndicate on next week’s AEW Dynamite, solidifying this formidable new alliance.