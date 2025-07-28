MJF Keeps Coy Over AEW World Title Cash-In Plans

MJF has a golden opportunity to become AEW World Champion again, but is keeping quiet about when he intends to cash in. At AEW All In: Texas, MJF won the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match by pinning Roderick Strong to earn himself a shot at the AEW World Title.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, MJF, a former AEW World Champion addressed speculation about his future title shot. While he refused to give a definitive timeline, he took the opportunity to fire a shot at ‘Hangman’ Page, who won the gold in Texas.

“First of all, when am I going to execute the contract? I can’t answer that. But what I will say is this—I know I can beat Hangman Adam Page in the middle of the ring easy. I don’t need to cash this thing in. So, I’m looking forward to wrestling him because when I do, the Triple B is going back around my waist. Because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman… and I’m better than you, and you know it.”

MJF is seemingly going the route of the majority of wrestlers to have held WWE’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Rather than announce when he will cash in, MJF will let fans wait and speculate before making his move when the timing is most in his favor.

MJF’s comments come just days after tensions flared within the Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite, and Boby Lashley wants him out of the faction. Losing the back-up of Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP, threatens to cause problems for any potential cash-in plan the ‘Scumbag’ has planned.

Whether MJF is soon on his own again, time will tell. Nevertheless, he remains confident that his next title reign isn’t a question of if, but when.