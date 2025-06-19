MJF Attacked By Fan After Controversial Arena Mexico Segment (Report)

Mexican fans do not mess around and MJF found this out firsthand.

AEW presented their Grand Slam Mexico special of Dynamite from the legendary Arena Mexico tonight. The Salt of The Earth was involved in a controversial segment at the show, disrespecting the Luchador culture.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that one of the fans was so unhappy with this segment that he actually went after the former AEW champion at the hotel connected to the airport where he was staying.

It’s unknown if the altercation turned physical, but MJF was said to be fine after the incident and actually proud of the heat he was able to garner with his work.

The disrespect from @The_MJF toward @caristicomx has gone too far!



Watch #AEWGrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/gUT5he37IF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

A fan went after MJF at the hotel connected to the airport tonight after AEW/CMLL Grand Slam Mexico. He was fine and seemed proud the heat was that good.



We revealed this on our post show tonight pic.twitter.com/3NTS9mkEhO — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 19, 2025

Maxwell faced Mistico known to WWE fans as Sin Cara at tonight’s show. The Hurt Syndicate were on his side helping the AEW star but Friedman still struggled to keep control in the bout. At one point he spit in the masked star’s face after a near fall.

The ending of the bout saw Max tapping out to La Mistica, but MVP distracted the referee. MJF then low-blowed the Luchador and went for the pin after a folding press. The Mexican star, however, still kicked out. Max could not take it anymore, and he low-blowed Mistico once again, this time in full view of the referee.

The rest of the Syndicate joined MJF in beating the local star after the DQ finish. The 29-year-old called for the unmasking of his opponent and tore the mask away. He then put the mask on himself to further disrespect Mistico. This continued before Bandido, Templario, Titan and Jet Speed all appeared to make the save.