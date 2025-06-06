News On How MJF’s Backstage Perception In AEW Has Changed

MJF has been working on his image within AEW.

The 29-year-old is one of the most famous and successful pro wrestlers not only in AEW but all of wrestling. With the fame however, comes jealousy of peers, especially because of his young age. So it’s not a surprise that the Salt of the Earth has been involved in a number of backstage incidents since joining the company in 2019. Though latest reports suggest that things have changed recently.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently provided an update on the former AEW Champion’s stature behind the scene. He revealed that the wrestling star has worked hard on his image among his co-workers in the last few months:

“It’s improved a lot over the last nine or ten months, and he’s worked hard at that. There were times when it wasn’t great and the perception of him backstage wasn’t great. I think a lot of that comes with being the top singles act, top tag act, and the main guy getting promo time all at once.”

MJF had been off TV recently filming Happy Gilmore 2 featuring Adam Sandler in the title role. The movie interestingly also features a cameo from WWE star Becky Lynch and both the wrestling stars have shown respect for each other after working on the same project.

Since returning to AEW TV in March, Maxwell has been involved in a storyline with The Hurt Syndicate. He had been trying to join the group and Friedman was officially accepted into the faction during the May 14 episode of Dynamite.