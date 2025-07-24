MJF Faces Fallout with Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

Bobby Lashley is sick of MJF’s presence in the Hurrt Syndicate, and made that painfully clear during the July 23, episode of AEW Dynamite. During the episode, it was revealed that Adam Copeland had enlisted the Hurt Syndicate to help him fend off FTR. The Rated-R Superstar is currently banned from getting physical with Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler.

MJF, however, wasn’t on board with the move. He expressed frustration that it had taken him months to earn the Syndicate’s approval, and questioned whether forming a team with Cope was the right call.

AEW World Tag Team Champion @fightbobby has officially lost his patience with @The_MJF!



Watch #AEWDynamite presented by #SharkWeek LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/UrD7c8ZiAE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2025

Irate, Lashley erupted and made clear that he wants MJF out of the faction. Shelton Benjamin and MVP followed suit, leaving without saying a word to MJF.

Lashley—the last member to endorse MJF—is now the first to call for his removal from the Hurt Syndicate. Now, MJF will seemingly have to win the faction over once again, or risk being ousted from the group.







