MJF Had ‘Top Secret Meeting’ with Mick Foley About Dream Match

AEW star MJF secretly met with wrestling legend Mick Foley to pitch a detailed storyline for what could have been the hardcore icon’s final match, according to revelations from a recent interview.

“I had a top secret meeting with MJF about the possibility of having one last match with him and he laid out like six really solid weeks of storytelling,” Foley disclosed during his appearance on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations podcast.

The clandestine meeting between the two Long Island natives took place at a steakhouse, where MJF presented his vision for a potential retirement match program. “Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse for a we didn’t even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool,” Foley reflected on the encounter.

While Foley praised MJF’s creative presentation, calling his ideas “good” and noting they “could have been a really good six-week program,” he admitted the match doesn’t currently look likely to happen. However, the meeting highlighted MJF’s respect for the hardcore legend and his understanding of long-term storytelling.

Foley revealed that MJF wasn’t alone in his interest, stating, “When I put out a feeler about doing a final match, believe me, there was no shortage of guys, you know, it was really from the death match guys to MJF to Karrion Kross like in WWE, there was no shortage of guys who were willing to do that match with me.”

The revelation demonstrates both Foley’s continued drawing power decades after his prime and MJF’s commitment to honoring wrestling’s legends through meaningful storytelling rather than simple nostalgia acts.