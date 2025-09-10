MJF Joins Cast of ‘Violent Night 2’ in Next Hollywood Role

AEW wrestling superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known to fans as MJF, continues his crossover into the world of Hollywood with a major new role. Justin Kroll reports for Deadline that the newlywed star has officially joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ upcoming action sequel ‘Violent Night 2.’

The critically acclaimed wrestler-turned-actor will appear alongside David Harbour (reprising his role as the not-so-jolly, ass-kicking Santa Claus) when the film hits theaters on December 4, 2026.

Details about MJF’s character remain under wraps, but his addition to the project signals continued momentum for the AEW star’s acting ambitions.

Also joining the cast is Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, social media influencer and actor, with a supporting roster featuring Kristen Bell, Daniela Melchior, Jared Harris, and Joe Pantoliano. ‘Violent Night 2’ is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, with Tommy Wirkola back as director.

MJF’s previous film credits include a breakout role in A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ and a part in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ In wrestling, MJF is widely regarded as one of the industry’s top heels and continues to draw massive crowds, including a record-setting AEW All In main event at Wembley Stadium in 2023.