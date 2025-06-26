MJF, Alicia Atout Respond To ‘Tiny Pickle’ Jibe On AEW Dynamite

During the June 25, episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe had some choice words for MJF, especially when it comes to a certain part of his anatomy. In a jab at MJF, Briscoe claimed that the former AEW World Champion has a “teeny tiny kosher pickle,” which became a chant among the fans in attendance.

Taking to social media, MJF claimed that his gherkin is nothing to mess with. In an all-caps post, MJF refuted that his ‘pickle’ is anything but big.

I GOT A BIG PICKLE!!!!!



DON’T LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) June 26, 2025

MJF’s girlfriend Alicia Atout also got in on the action. As someone who knows the longest-reigning AEW World Champion up close and personal, Atout provided clarification on MJF’s ‘pickle.’

Woah woah woah. Let’s get one thing straight. It’s absolutely a kosher pickle but it’s definitely not tiny. ? @The_MJF — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) June 26, 2025

MJF has never shied away from taking personal shots at others, but he’s clearly not a fan when the tables have been turned. Fans can expect to see much more of MJF’s feud with Briscoe, a feud in which it appears nothing, not even pickles, are off limits.