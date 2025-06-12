MJF Slams Mistico’s WWE Run Ahead of Dynamite Showdow

The June 18, edition of AEW Dynamite will take place in Arena Mexico with a stacked card announced including MJF Vs. Mistico. On the June 11, episode, the two met in the ring and MJF held nothing back against the masked star.

Mistico made his AEW return this week and picked up a clean win. But things heated up after the bell when The Hurt Syndicate and MJF made an appearance. After the pair traded digs, MJF said that he only knows Mistico as “sloppy Sin Cara,” a swipe at his WWE run.

Mistico’s WWE run as Sin Cara was plagued by injuries, botched moves, and criticism as he failed to live up to the hype of ‘the next Rey Mysterio.’ He was ultimately released in 2013 amid a combination of issues, including a wellness policy violation and reported difficulties adapting to WWE’s in-ring style.

After Mistico’s release, WWE kept the Sin Cara character, who’d be played by Hunico. With tensions rising, it remains to be seen who stands tall when the pair battle in Mexico.