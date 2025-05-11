MJF Roasts Mom Nina After Mother’s Day Snub

MJF never misses an opportunity to remind everyone why he’s one of wrestling’s biggest heels today and Mother’s Day is no exception. On X, MJF posted a photo of his mother holding a sign that read, “This asshole forgot to wish me a happy Mother’s Day” alongside a picture of the former AEW World Champion. MJF confirmed that he didn’t wish his mom a happy Mother’s Day but made clear this was no accident.

I didn’t forget.



I just didn’t. pic.twitter.com/eJZCqwsr3L — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) May 11, 2025

MJF hasn’t shied away from bringing his personal life into his role as a professional wrestler. In 2022, MJF spoke pasionately about being bullied for being Jewish at school and for battling “a litany of learning disabilities” as well as ADD. This earned a much more positive response from his mom Nina to what the pair shared in 2025.

Wowww Max….. I started to lose hope that you would ever be a decent human being again! I am very proud of you for last night. You reminded every kid out there, that they can be anything they set their mind to! Today…i am a proud Mom! @The_MJF — nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) February 24, 2022

On AEW TV, MJF has been trying to earn a place in the Hurt Syndicate, but it’ll be up to Bobby Lashley to give him his final approval. While Nina has yet to way in on whether her son is Hurt Syndicate material, we know she won’t be sending him a ‘World’s Best Son’ card anytime soon.