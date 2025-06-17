MJF Set For Rare Indie Appearance For Benefit Show

MJF will be making a rare indie appearance to support a fellow wrestler.

Former AEW star Joey Janela has announced a benefit show to help independent star Jeff Cannonball, who has been diagnosed with ALS. The event is set for September 14 in the city of New Providence, New Jersey.

On Monday, the Bad Boy made a big announcement about the upcoming show revealing that the former AEW Champion will be making an appearance at the event dubbed Cannonballfest

“9/14/2025 will be one of the biggest shows in independent history for Jeff Cannonball and I will go to any means necessary to keep that word! I had to reach out to someone I despise with a burning passion to make that a reality! Maxwell Jacob Friedman comes to CANNONBALLFEST!”

Cannonball has been a fixture of the Northeast independent scene for the last 15 years. He has made appearances for many notable indie promotions, including CZW, MLW, IHB No Holds Barred, H20 Wrestling, and many more.

ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease which is typically fatal and most individuals diagnosed with it only live 3 to 5 years. ALS affects nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement, and there is currently no cure for it.

A GoFundMe has also been launched for Cannonball which you can donate to here.