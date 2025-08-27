MJF Thinks He Was The Main Character At AEW All In 2023

Just days after his unsuccessful attempt to win the AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, MJF has taken to social media to reflect on a time when he was on top of the wrestling world: the 2023 All In event at Wembley Stadium.

In a new social media post on Wednesday, MJF marked the one-year anniversary of the historic event with a simple but telling statement. He noted that on this day in 2023, at AEW All In, he was the “main character.”

The post comes after MJF lost his AEW World Championship match against the current champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, at this past Sunday’s Forbidden Door. Page has often been referred to by fans and commentators as the “main character” of AEW.

The All In 2023 event was a career-defining night for MJF. He wrestled in both the opening match of the “Zero Hour” pre-show and the final match of the main card.

He and Adam Cole, kicked off the show by defeating Aussie Open to win the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles. In the main event, the two friends then faced off against each other, with MJF defeating Cole to retain his AEW World Championship in front of a record-breaking crowd.