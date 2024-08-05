MJF References Vince McMahon Scandal In Response to Fan’s Comment

AEW American Champion MJF didn’t hold back when a fan opted to bring up Vince McMahon in a discussion about appropriate words in wrestling. To promote his upcoming match with Kyle Fletcher, MJF suggested that Fletcher cut his hair as he looks like “MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby.” That line crossed a line for one fan who said that Vince McMahon would never have allowed one of his Superstars to say something like that. MJF fired back, saying what he believes would be a more likely comment from McMahon given the allegations against the former WWE CEO. In a response of his own, FTR’s Dax Harwood shared his support for MJF’s comment.

McMahon has been accused of being sexually abusive and trafficking Janel Grant during a relationship that McMahon’s legal team has said was wholly consensual.

While the case has been postponed due to a federal investigation into McMahon, details around the matter continue to make headlines. Last month, it was reported that Grant had filed a complaint against Peak Wellness and is asking the company to provide receipts and other information for use in discovery in Grant’s case against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. In the original civil suit filed by Grant in January, a Peak Wellness employee was accused of participating in an assault against her.

The Future for MJF

As for MJF, he has a busy few weeks ahead of him, including the match with Kyle Fletcher looming. August 2024 will also see MJF compete at Rev Pro’s Summer Sizzler event in the UK, a third-world country in the eyes of the AEW American Champion. MJF will face Michael Oku at the show, who MJF has said he hates because Oku has the respect of Will Ospreay. MJF will face Ospreay with the AEW American title on the line later this month at All In: London 2024.