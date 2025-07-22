MJF Vows He’ll Embarrass Goldberg If He Comes To AEW

In response to recent comments from Goldberg about his WWE retirement, AEW star MJF has issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, MJF offered to give the WCW legend a “proper send-off” in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

After reminding the hosts that Goldberg was one of his favorite wrestlers as a child, MJF laid out a vicious challenge in his signature style, promising to destroy the veteran if he ever stepped in the ring with him.

“If Goldberg wants some, I’m right here, but I will embarrass him. I will demolish him,” MJF said. “I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body… So if he wants a proper send-off, he should be facing a generational talent. I’m right here if he’s interested.”

From a business perspective, MJF believes a match between himself and Goldberg would be a major attraction. He acknowledged Goldberg’s status as an “incredible, intense mega star” and said the matchup would be a big deal in any time period.

“As far as MJF versus Goldberg specifically? I mean, that’s a huge marquee match in any era,” MJF stated. He did add two conditions, however: “A, I’m going to need to be paid a lot of money if you want to see that match. And B, I would imagine he doesn’t come cheap either. So a lot of stars have to align for that to happen.”

MJF’s challenge comes just over a week after Goldberg’s official retirement match in WWE. At the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on July 12, Goldberg was defeated by World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. In interviews following the match, Goldberg expressed frustration with the short build to his farewell and the production of the show.