Multiple Big Matches Announced For AEW Forbidden Door

AEW has announced some huge matches for Forbidden Door.

After Christian Cage and Adam Copeland reunited on this week’s episode of Dynamite, the company announced that they’ll be teaming together for the first time since 2011 against The Matriarchy at the upcoming PPV.

MJF challenged Hangman Adam Page for a world title match at the upcoming show and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT title was also added to the PPV.

Finally, Will Ospreay challenged Jon Moxley for a huge lights-out steel cage match during Dynamite, involving big names such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more.

AEW Forbidden Door Updated Match Card

AEW Forbidden Door will be taking place from The O2 Arena in London, England on August 24, 2025. Here is the updated match card for the show:

Lights Out Steel Cage Match: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd

Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women's World Championship Match: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

AEW World Championship Match: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Matriarchy (Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne)

Apart from this, Zack Sabre Jr. is scheduled to defend his IWGP World Title, and Mercedes Mone will be defending her TBS title, but their opponents have not been finalized. The Hurt Syndicate will also be defending the AEW tag titles against the winner of FTR vs. Brodido set for next week’s Dynamite.