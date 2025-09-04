MVP Set For Second-Only AEW Match At All Out

MVP is returning to the ring.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment where Ricochet and Gates of Agony challenged the Hurt Syndicate to a match at the upcoming All Out PPV. The One and Only specifically mentioned that he wasn’t laying out a challenge but demanding the match.

MPV later accepted the challenge in another backstage segment during the September 3 episode, confirming his in-ring return:

With the challenge laid down by @KingRicochet and GOA for #AEWAllOut, The Hurt Syndicate @The305MVP, @Sheltyb803, and @fightbobby fire back with a response!



This wasn’t the only All Out match announced for the show tonight. A returning Riho was confirmed to be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship after she saved Alex Windsor from a post-match attack.

Since joining AEW in September 2024, MVP has wrestled only one match for the company. He joined his Hurt Syndicate partners to defeat Mark Briscoe & Private Party during the January 15 episode of Dynamite this year.

Though he has stayed active in the independent circuit, competing for promotions such as NEW, and CCW since his AEW in-ring debut.

AEW All out will be taking place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 20, 2025. The show was recently moved up in the day to avoid competition with WWE WrestlePalooza on the same day. You can check out details of this change here.