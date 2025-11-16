MVP: “I See A Bright Future for Kyle Fletcher”

MVP has quite the eye for talent, even through the lens of surrounding himself with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and he is clearly quite impressed by the reigning TNT champion. This was expressed by the managerial branch of the Hurt Syndicate via an interview with Adventure Gamers.

When asked what he thinks about Fletcher’s run with the TNT championship so far, MVP said,

“I think Kyle’s brilliant. He’s a brilliant kid. He looks like a star. He gets it. He presents himself as a star and he has a huge upside, his aptitude.” “And whenever I happen to run into him and he asks for insight or asks for an opinion on his match, you can see him make the adjustments.” “He doesn’t just ask for the sake of doing it to score points with veterans or whatever. He does it because he genuinely wants to improve his game.” “So I think during his title run, he’s represented himself exceptionally well during this run. And I see a bright future for Kyle Fletcher.”

MVP signs new long term contract with AEW

Montel Vontavious Porter was asked a follow up quesiton in the same interview if he ever fancied a one-on-one match with Fletcher. MVP joked that he wasn’t sure if he could keep up with the kid, that he’d have to take him down to slow the pace of everything, and offered up the classic bit of advice that if you think you’re going too slow, go slower.

That being said, MVP will have ample opportunities to throw down with whoever as he has been locked into a longer term contractual agreement with All Elite Wrestling. Obviously that covers his usual management role but also leaves things open to singles action and MVP also has a level of focus on winning the AEW Trios titles someday alongside Lashley and Benjamin.

Regardless of what all of that specifcially looks like, fans can eagerly follow along with the week to week journey of Montel Vontavious Porter on AEW broadcasts for a while to come.