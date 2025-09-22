MVP Says Adding A Woman To The Hurt Syndicate Has Been Discussed In The Past

AEW star and leader of The Hurt Business, MVP, has responded to a recent report from Fightful Select, which stated that there have been discussions within the company about adding a new, younger member to the faction. The report sparked speculation among fans about who could potentially join the dominant trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.

The group has been a major force in All Elite Wrestling, and the idea of them adding a new member to their ranks is an intriguing prospect for future storylines. Speaking on the “TMZ’s Inside The Ring” podcast, MVP addressed the report, confirming that the group has always been open to the idea of expansion, though he downplayed the notion that any definitive discussions have happened recently.

“Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that’d we’d be interested in adding a fourth member, a younger member, kinda like how Cedric was. I don’t know currently what his status currently is.”

He then revealed that their discussions in the past have not been limited to just adding another male superstar.

“I know somebody reported recently that ‘there are talks about adding a fourth member to the Hurt Syndicate.’ News to me. I guess what is misleading about that ‘news’ is that we’re always interested in potentially adding a new member. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group. With professional wrestling, like everything in life, it comes down to timing. It’s all timing. Is it the right person at the right time to what the bigger picture is? There hasn’t been any definitive discussion recently where, ‘Okay, let’s call a meeting.’ It’s always a conversation that we’re open to. There are some people that we like, like yeah man, he or she would be pretty cool. It all comes down to timing and that’s life as well as the nature of the business.”

The Hurt Syndicate lost a trios match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view against the team of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony.